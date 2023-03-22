Woodburn Police searching for man with felony warrants after Highway 99E closure

Highway 99E in Woodburn is closed at milepost 32 due to police activity, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Woodburn Police are searching for a 26-year-old man they attempted to serve felony warrants for after closing Highway 99E Tuesday night.

Police say the man was seen entering a house in the 1000 block of Williams Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers set a perimeter around the house and asked others inside to leave. Officers said they did not see the man leave.

The Marion County Regional SWAT Team was called to do a search of the home. The man was not found in the home.

Residents near the home were asked to shelter-in-place and part of Highway 99E between Lincoln Street and Hardcastle Avenue was closed in both directions.

Police describe the man as a 6-foot, 165-pound Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo on his right hand.

The man has warrants for a parole violation for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, assaulting an officer and separate warrants for unlawful use of a vehicle and domestic violence.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 503-982-2345.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Woodburn Police searching for man with multiple felony warrants