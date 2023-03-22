Woodburn Police searching for man with felony warrants after Highway 99E closure
Woodburn Police are searching for a 26-year-old man they attempted to serve felony warrants for after closing Highway 99E Tuesday night.
Police say the man was seen entering a house in the 1000 block of Williams Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Officers set a perimeter around the house and asked others inside to leave. Officers said they did not see the man leave.
The Marion County Regional SWAT Team was called to do a search of the home. The man was not found in the home.
Residents near the home were asked to shelter-in-place and part of Highway 99E between Lincoln Street and Hardcastle Avenue was closed in both directions.
Police describe the man as a 6-foot, 165-pound Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes with a tattoo on his right hand.
The man has warrants for a parole violation for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, assaulting an officer and separate warrants for unlawful use of a vehicle and domestic violence.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 503-982-2345.
This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Woodburn Police searching for man with multiple felony warrants