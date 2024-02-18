Highway crash involving pedestrian prompts lane closures in Sutton

A highway involving a pedestrian prompted lane closures in Sutton Saturday night.

The crash occurred on Route 146 North at Exit 13, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted on social media just after 7:00 p.m.

Crash with pedestrian in #Sutton on RT-146-NB at Exit 13. Two left lanes closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 18, 2024

The right two lanes of the highway were closed until before 9:00 p.m.. MassDOT alerted drivers all lanes had reopened at 9:00 p.m.

Details on the pedestrian’s injuries were not made immediately available.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

