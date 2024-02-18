Highway crash involving pedestrian prompts lane closures in Sutton
A highway involving a pedestrian prompted lane closures in Sutton Saturday night.
The crash occurred on Route 146 North at Exit 13, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation posted on social media just after 7:00 p.m.
Crash with pedestrian in #Sutton on RT-146-NB at Exit 13. Two left lanes closed. Expect delays.
The right two lanes of the highway were closed until before 9:00 p.m.. MassDOT alerted drivers all lanes had reopened at 9:00 p.m.
Details on the pedestrian’s injuries were not made immediately available.
Boston 25 News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more info.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
