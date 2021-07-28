Highway crumbles following heavy rain in South Carolina, photos show

A section of highway in South Carolina was washed out in a rush of flood water after the area was rocked by thunderstorms Wednesday.

The 2300 block of Hendersonville Highway in Walterboro, South Carolina, crumbled with a car driving on it, photos and videos shared on social media show. Two people were inside the car but no one was hurt, ABC News 4 reported, citing the the National Weather Service in Charleston.

The incident occurred in Colleton County, about an hour north of Hilton Head.

VIDEO: Video from Clint Crouse shows Hendersonville Highway collapse in Walterboro due to heavy rain and flooding #chs #chsnews https://t.co/TZztGlK0Ku pic.twitter.com/jsN63UY0Sd — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) July 28, 2021

Breaking now// parts of 17A in Colleton County washed away from heavy rain. Hendersonville Highway (17A) near Icey Lane. Avoid this area. @Live5News @Live5Plus on scene. (: SCHP) pic.twitter.com/mXMoegisz3 — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) July 28, 2021

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office said “heavy rains and flooding” caused the roadway to wash out. That stretch of the highway will be closed “for weeks,” the sheriff said, while nearby roads that would usually be used as detours are currently impassable.

The Walterboro area was hit with 6 to 7 inches of rain overnight and in the morning, ABC News 4 reported.

Data collected by the National Weather Service at the Walterboro Lowcountry Regional Airport show at least 4 inches fell between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Yikes! Here’s a look at the washout in Hendersonville Highway in Colleton County. Crews are on scene and tell me it’ll be several weeks before this can be fixed. @SStevensWCIV says this area was hit with 6-8” of rain within a 3-4 hour period @ABCNews4 #chsnews #chswx pic.twitter.com/KfvfO6a036 — Caroline Balchunas (@carolinebTV) July 28, 2021

You can hear the rush of floodwater draining from the ditch out through the pipes. @ABCNews4 pic.twitter.com/qKYKaMf5Od — Caroline Balchunas (@carolinebTV) July 28, 2021

The Weather Service warned of possible minor flooding in low-lying areas — including Walterboro — around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

About 30 to 40 feet of highway collapsed, according to ABC News 4.

Forecasters said it was a good example of when to “turn around, don’t drown.”

“Great reminder to not drive through flooded roads as it’s difficult to determine the integrity of the road beneath you,” the Weather Service said in a tweet.

Colleton County experienced a tremendous amount of rainfall this morning, resulting in several road closures: 2300 BLOCK of HENDERSONVILLE HWY (US 17-A), IVANHOE RD & IRELAND CREEK DR from Forest Hills Rd to S. Jefferies Blvd. Please drive with care and avoid unnecessary travel. pic.twitter.com/2SbQWasvjt — Colleton County Sheriff's Office (@ccsocares) July 28, 2021

More photos of Hendersonville Highway after heavy rain and flooding caused the road to wash out this morning. @WCBD pic.twitter.com/GLyRMN8ep1 — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) July 28, 2021

Surreal photos out of Colleton County today show a portion of Hendersonville Highway washed out.



The area was hit with more than half a foot of rain within a 3-4 hour period.



Officials say it will be several weeks before the road can be fixed.



More: https://t.co/MNBT3g8Sgs pic.twitter.com/onh49bSf4X — ABC News 4 (@ABCNews4) July 28, 2021

