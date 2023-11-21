Highway dedicated to Vietnam veterans is 'bucket list' item check off for Wayne County man

The men and women who served in the Vietnam War returned home to find a nation deeply divided over the conflict, and many people were ungrateful to them for their service.

In the years following the war, communities have found meaningful ways to recognize the sacrifices made by these veterans. One local Vietnam-era veteran, Jeff Sampsel, saw his two-year effort to earmark a segment of Old Lincoln Highway, from state Route 250 to state Route 302, in their honor come full circle on when the Wayne County commissioners dedicated the Wayne County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway following a Veterans Day Service at the fairgrounds.

“This project has been on my bucket list for a long time,” Sampsel said. “I have never seen (a Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway) here in Wayne County, and I felt we deserved to have one after 50 years. This is my way of paying things forward.”

Vietnam-era veteran Jeff Sampsel (left) presented Bob Romig with the 2023 Veteran of the Year Award during the Veterans Day Service at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

Sampsel said the memorial started taking shape after he contacted Commissioner Sue Smail.

“I talked to many people about getting this project done,” Sampsel said. “But Sue is the one who went forward and made it happen for me.”

Smail and Commissioners Jon Hofstetter and Ron Amstutz attended the service and dedication ceremony.

Matt Martin (left) holds the American flag next to the newly dedicated Wayne County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway as Vietnam-era veteran Jeff Sampsel salutes. Sampsel worked for two years to get the memorial finalized.

“Throughout the history of our great nation, countless brave individuals have answered the call to serve our country in the armed forces, including 32 from Wayne County who gave their lives fighting in the name of freedom in Vietnam,” Smail read from a proclamation. “As residents of Wayne County, we must never forget the bravery and courage of the men and women who fought with honor in Vietnam. Let us never forget their sacrifice and always hold their memory in our hearts.”

While Sampsel is pleased with the memorial highway’s tangible connection to the past, he said his work honoring veterans isn’t finished.

“I want to get the bridge we cross on Memorial Day during the parade leading up to the Wooster Cemetery named the Vietnam Veterans Bridge,” he said. “But I have to go through the state to get that done.”

Dan Starcher is the Public Communications Coordinator for Wayne County.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Wayne highway dedicated to areas Vietnam veterans