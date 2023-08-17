'Highway Fire' in Nevada County possibly sparked by lightning
A wildfire that prompted evacuations in parts of Nevada County, including the town of Washington, might have been caused by a lightning strike, officials said. The Highway Fire started near Washington Road and Highway 20 around 2:35 p.m. According to the Tahoe National Forest Service, the fire has burned 25 acres. Earlier information sent out by officials said the fire was anywhere between 30-40 acres, but that was updated once crews got a more accurate mapping of the fire perimeter.