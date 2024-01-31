Highway near Oakland will be reduced to one lane

TOEPKA (KSNT) – A stretch of highway near Oakland will be temporarily reduced to one lane Wednesday.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT), the Oakland Expressway on K-4 Highway will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31. The reduced lane is to provide room for crews to do signage work on the Kansas River Bridge.

Photo Courtesy/ KDOT

There will be flagger operations in place to assist motorists. KDOT said motorists should expect delays up to 10 minutes on their travels.

