Highway near Worlds of Fun shutdown as KC police engage in standoff with armed person

A police standoff Friday afternoon with an armed person has closed part of a Kansas City highway.

Officers with the Kansas City Police Department responded to an apartment around 11 a.m. in the 4300 block of North Corrington Avenue on a domestic violence call, said Sgt. Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department.

A woman had told another person who was not at the apartment that she was in danger. That person then called police.

When officers arrived, the woman was exiting the apartment and told police a man inside had assaulted her and was armed, Becchina said.

The man refused to leave the apartment and police brought in tactical resources and negotiators.

Northbound Interstate 435 at Missouri 210 Highway, near Worlds of Fun, is shutdown, the Missouri Department of Transportation said shortly after 1:45 p.m.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area and use alternate routes.