'Highway to nowhere' may be getting somewhere with help from the community

WMAR- Baltimore Scripps

“Trying to repair the damages of the last 50 plus years.” And in order to do so, Baltimore’s Department of Transportation is seeking help from people in West Baltimore to transform the highway to nowhere into something good for the community. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/highway-to-nowhere-may-be-getting-somewhere-with-help-from-the-community