Highway patrol: 32-year-old killed in Batavia Township crash on Ohio 32

A driver died in a crash Tuesday morning in Clermont County.

Travis Light, 32, was killed in the crash on Ohio 32 in Batavia Township, according to a news release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The patrol says Brandon Mullins, 36, was driving a semi truck eastbound on Ohio 32 when he failed to stop at a traffic light at Bauer Road. The semi struck Light's Chevrolet Cruze from behind and caused his car to go off the right side of the road.

Light was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Mullins was not injured in the crash.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Driver dead after being struck by semi on Ohio 32 in Batavia