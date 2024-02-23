Highway Patrol arrests 2 after truck crashes into Sioux Falls building during police chase

Officials with the South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a truck and a Sioux Falls building, during a police chase shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on the 800 Block of West 11th Street.

At the 10:30 a.m. daily media briefing, Sioux Falls Police Department Spokesperson Sam Clemens said the situation began when officials with the highway patrol tried to stop a 2008 Chevy Silverado truck early Friday morning at the intersection of 11th Street and Walts Avenue.

Clemens said the truck was going too fast to be able to negotiate the curves on West 11th Street and did not stop despite attempts by Highway Patrol officers. This led to troopers pursuing the vehicle. Due to the high speed, the truck ended up leaving the roadway, hitting a sign and finally crashing into a building.

The truck had two people inside, both of whom tried to run from the scene but were caught soon after by Highway Patrol officers, Clemens said. He said the truck was estimated to be travelling at 70 mph but isn’t sure how accurate that figure is.

The driver was a 34-year-old Mitchell man, and the passenger was a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man, Clemens said.

Both individuals were taken into custody, and then to a nearby hospital where they were treated, said Brad Reiners, Director of Communications for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Neither driver nor passenger were reported to have any major injuries, Clemens said. Clemens also said the building was reported to be vacant, but the damage was estimated to be about $50,000 due to the sizeable hole that was left in the side of the wall.

The truck was towed from the scene by highway patrol officers after the crash.

Charges against the two are still pending, and the investigation is ongoing.

