Highway patrol dash camera video shows multi-county pursuit

A check on a suspected stolen vehicle in Richland County that turned into a multi-county pursuit by law enforcement is documented on Ohio Highway Patrol dash camera videos, obtained by the News Journal after a public records request.

The nail-biting videos of the suspect driving left of center over hills and running red lights and stop signs at unsafe speeds can be seen from the driver's seat of law enforcement members who were right behind the suspect's vehicle.

Highway patrol dash cam video of a multi-county pursuit March 6 starting in Richland County and ending in Ashland County.

This video, one of three released to media this week, shows part of the March 6 pursuit that wound around and through the streets of Mansfield and Richland County before heading to Ashland County where the suspect was arrested.

Jeremy Reynolds, 31, of Mount Gilead, was placed behind bars in the Richland County Jail the day after allegedly stealing a car and a police cruiser and then car-jacking a minivan, leading police through two counties and being shot by officers.

Taken to hospital, then to jail

Reynolds was in the Richland County Jail as of Thursday, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

He was arraigned on charges of theft and failure to comply with a police order, according to Mansfield Municipal Court records.

He had been taken March 6 to a local hospital after he was shot twice on that afternoon, Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio Highway Patrol said during a March 6 evening news conference at the patrol's Richland post.

The series of events began at 1:09 p.m. March when troopers believed they spotted a stolen vehicle at a westbound rest stop on U.S. 30 near Interstate 71, according to a news release from Sgt. Ryan Purpura of the public affairs unit of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

When troopers checked the license plate, the suspect drove off and, with a female passenger, began driving recklessly.

"The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued," Purpura said.

Reynolds continued his attempted getaway eastbound on U.S. 30, then exited at Ohio 309 and "drove through numerous roads where he struck multiple vehicles."

"The damage from those crashes caused the fleeing vehicle to become disabled in the yard of a residence on Millsboro Road between Lexington-Springmill Road and Lexington-Ontario Road," Purpura said earlier.

Suspect shot during standoff in Ontario

A standoff ensued for approximately 30 minutes with Richland County Sheriff's Office and Ontario Police Department assisting troopers. During the standoff, a gunshot was heard coming from the suspect's vehicle, Santiago said.

Law enforcement returned fire with the suspect being shot twice by Richland County Sheriff's Office and Ontario Police Department officials.

The suspect and a female passenger left the vehicle and drove off in a parked State Highway Patrol cruiser and headed toward U.S. 30 eastbound where the pursuit continued.

A minivan had pulled over believing the stolen cruiser to be a legitimate emergency vehicle, Santiago said.

Reynolds is alleged to have forcibly removed the driver of the minivan before speeding off and leaving his female passenger stranded on U.S. 30.

The pursuit continued on Ohio 511 southbound, Santiago said. Troopers were able to crash into the suspect's vehicle and remove him from the minivan at Ohio 511 and County Road 2104 in Ashland County.

Several law enforcement were involved in a stolen vehicle investigation where two State Highway Patrol cruisers and a minivan were damaged. The stolen vehicle crashed on state Route 511 and Township Road 2104, as one highway patrol vehicle ended up in the cornfield, and the stolen minivan ended up in the ditch.

