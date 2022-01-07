Highway patrol finds $43,500 of meth, cocaine, fentanyl in stop on Ohio 2

Ohio Highway Patrol troopers seized 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 130 grams of cocaine and 214 grams of suspected fentanyl worth approximately $43,500 during a traffic stop on Ohio 2 in Ottawa County.

PORT CLINTON — A Michigan man is facing multiple felony drug trafficking charges after allegedly being found in possession of more than $43,000 worth of drugs after a traffic stop on Ohio 2.

Markum Boyd, 34, of Detroit, was arraigned Friday in Ottawa County Municipal Court on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies, and two counts of possession of controlled substances, also first-degree felonies.

According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a rented 2020 Chevrolet Impala with Florida plates for a speed violation on Ohio 2 in Ottawa County shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

What happened during the stop

The troopers reportedly detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the vehicle while they were interacting with the occupants and conducted a probable cause search, initially finding a burnt marijuana cigarette in the center console.

Following an additional search of the vehicle, the troopers allegedly found and seized five pounds of methamphetamine, 214 grams of suspected fentanyl and 130 grams of cocaine.

According to the patrol's report, the total street value of the drugs was approximately $43,500.

Boyd, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop, was arrested, charged and taken to the Ottawa County Detention Facility, where he is being held on $100,000 bond.

If convicted, Boyd could face a maximum sentence of up to 44 years in prison and a fine of $80,000.

