Highway Patrol identifies Ellendale man killed in rollover

Jan. 5—ELLENDALE, N.D. — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 69-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle rollover early Thursday morning, Jan. 4, about 6 miles southwest of Ellendale.

Kim Brokaw, of Ellendale, was driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 2500 south on 85th Avenue Southeast on an ice-covered road before the vehicle left the south roadway, entered the west ditch and rolled as it entered the ditch, the patrol said. The patrol said Brokaw was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected.

The Dodge was observed in the ditch around 7 a.m. Thursday, but the patrol suspects the rollover occurred around 1 a.m. Thursday.

Brokaw sustained fatal injuries from the crash, the patrol said.

The crash is under investigation.