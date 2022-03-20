Highway patrol investigating officer-involved shooting in Joplin

Mar. 20—An investigation continued Sunday into an officer-involved shooting in Joplin late Saturday night.

Joplin police say they contacted three people in an alley at Ninth Street and Connor Avenue just after 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a social media post. A male suspect fled on foot and was chased by officers.

Police said the suspect allegedly assaulted an officer at 10th Street and Chestnut Avenue, and an officer shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital, police said. The officer was treated and released. Neither had been named as of Sunday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating, the social media post said.