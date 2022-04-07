Highway patrol in Mansfield apprehends 2 after pursuit on Interstate 71

Two men were arrested after a high-speed chase early Thursday that ended when troopers used stop strips, a cruiser forced the suspect's vehicle into a guardrail, and a highway patrol helicopter tracked the driver after he fled into the woods.

The incident began when a trooper from the Mansfield post of the Ohio Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop at 2:36 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 71, which ended near the Ashland County line the arrests of the driver and a passenger.

More: Mansfield man charged in fatal Lake Erie boat crash

A trooper attempted to stop the 2003 Buick Century for traffic and equipment violations on southbound on I-71 in Richland County. The suspects' vehicle stopped in the right lane momentarily, then fled southbound.

The pursuit continued onto Ohio 95 in Morrow County at a high rate of speed with the Buick swerving across the lanes, according to the patrol.

The suspects exited at Ohio 95 at Ohio 95 and turned northbound back onto I-71.

Responding units successfully deployed stop sticks to slow the suspects' vehicle. The pursuit continued northbound on Interstate 71, where the passenger jumped from the vehicle near mile post 177 and was apprehended, according to the patrol.

Special Subscription Offers

The driver continued northbound for less than a mile when permission was given to intentionally force the vehicle into a guardrail. The intentional contact was successful, disabling the Buick.

The driver fled on foot into a wooded area. An Ohio Highway Patrol helicopter directed units to the driver's location and he was apprehended without incident, according to the patrol.

Preliminary investigations show the driver was Justin Peterson, 32, of Cleveland. The passenger was Allan Stephenson, 38, of South Euclid. Peterson was found to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol and has an active felony warrant for his arrest, the patrol said in a news release. Peterson was transported to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital to be treated for minor injuries and intoxication. Peterson's charges will be requested through the Richland County Prosecutor's Office.

Story continues

Stephenson was released with a summons on a charge of drug possession.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office, the Ashland County Sheriff's Office, Mifflin Township EMS and Madison Township EMS assisted on scene.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: The pursuit continued on Ohio 95 in Morrow County at a high rate of speed