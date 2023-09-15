Highway Patrol plans OVI checkpoint for tonight on Mount Vernon Avenue in Marion

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Marion Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, will conduct an OVI checkpoint 9-11 p.m. today on Mount Vernon Avenue east of Forest Lawn Drive in the city of Marion.

According to the Highway Patrol, the OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is designed to deter and intercept impaired drivers. The checkpoint is also being held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

Anyone who consumes alcohol should designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before drinking.

Information provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on Marion Star: OVI checkpoint set for tonight on Mount Vernon Avenue in Marion