Highway patrol says trooper fired at during pursuit that began in Ravenna Township

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a July 2 high-speed pursuit that began in Ravenna Township, ended in a crash in Oakwood Village and included at least one shot reported fired at a trooper.

Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Ray Santiago said Thursday that the pursuit began when the trooper noticed the driver of a 2015 Dodge Charger appeared to be trying to elude a Portage County sheriff's deputy on patrol nearby and pulled into a Get Go service station to turn around at the Routes 59 and 14 intersection in Ravenna Township at about 2:30 a.m. The Dodge was later found to have been reported stolen in Warrensville Heights, said Santiago.

The trooper then noticed that the car did not have any license plates and he attempted to stop it and the pursuit began on Route 14. It went north to Streetsboro, then onto Interstate 480, with speeds "in excess of 100 mph," said Santiago.

The pursuit ended when the Dodge struck another vehicle on the interstate in Oakwood. It was just before the crash that at least one shot was apparently fired from the Dodge.

"The trooper reported seeing flashes of light coming out the passenger side of the vehicle, called out on the radio that he believed he was being shot at and he increased the distance between himself and the fleeing suspects," said Santiago, adding that a 9 mm shell casing was found in the area where the trooper had seen the flashes.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered only minor injuries, said Santiago. The Dodge's driver and passenger fled on foot. Oakwood police caught the passenger, a 17-year-old Cleveland male, but the driver has not been caught or identified, he said.

Santiago said the matter is still under investigation, so there are limits to how much he can say. It is believed the teen fired at the trooper, but a gun has not been found and the boy has not yet been charged.

"We do know at least one round was fired from the vehicle," said Santiago.

