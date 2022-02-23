Highway pursuit of stolen party bus ends with crash near Los Angeles

A party bus allegedly stolen in San Diego was pursued by police for an hour Tuesday before it rear-ended a car on a highway north of Los Angeles, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol was alerted to the stolen party bus at about 11:35 a.m. when it was in west Los Angeles, according to Shanelle Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the agency.

The pursuit of a limo party bus that was stolen in the San Diego area ended with a crash Tuesday afternoon on a highway north of Los Angeles. (NBC Los Angeles)

Troopers pursued the driver for about an hour before the vehicle rear-ended a car while on a highway, then slowly drifted into oncoming traffic before coming to a stop about 12:39 p.m. The driver exited the bus and was arrested on Pearblossom Highway near Sierra Highway by Acton, Gonzalez said.

The name of the suspect or any possible charges against them was not immediately known, Gonzalez said.

NBC Los Angeles reported that the pursuit of the 40-foot bus spanned multiple highways, including the 5 Freeway in San Fernando Valley and the 14 Freeway.

Video of the bus slamming into the back of a car showed the car sustained extensive damage to its rear bumper and trunk. It was unclear if there were any injuries, Gonzales said.