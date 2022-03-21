Highway pursuit by Virginia Marine Police ends with driver crashing into state trooper vehicles

Virginia Marine Police arrested a woman Monday after they said she led officers on a chase through two cities before she struck two marked state police cars on Mercury Boulevard in Hampton.

The woman, 32-year-old Susan Freeman, of Hampton, was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, felony eluding, assault, and driving on a suspended license, according to a news release from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which oversees the Marine Police.

The commission said a Marine Police officer saw a 2001 Dodge minivan driving west in the eastbound lanes — “at a high rate of speed” — at about 7:15 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News. But when the officer tried to pull the van over, “the driver refused to pull over” and instead made an illegal U-turn on Jefferson before going north on Interstate 664.

The minivan fled into Hampton and onto Interstate 64 before getting off at the Mercury Boulevard exit. But once Freeman got onto Mercury, police said, she quickly made another U-turn and tried to get back onto the interstate.

Virginia State Police troopers blocked the minivan from getting back onto the freeway before police said the vehicle hit two marked VSP cars, lost control, and crashed.

Freeman was immediately arrested and treated at Riverside Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries. No police officers were injured.

Formed in 1875 as the Oyster Navy, the Virginia Marine Police enforces state and federal commercial and recreational fishery laws and regulations. But Col. Matthew Rogers, of the Virginia Marine Police, said his officers are fully empowered under state law to make arrests or traffic stops if a crime or violation occurs in their presence.

