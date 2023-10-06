Highway shuts down after truck topples over spilling celery sticks across lanes
A truck in Ontario toppled over on a highway, spilling piles of celery stalks.
A truck in Ontario toppled over on a highway, spilling piles of celery stalks.
The players get a new truck lease and insurance to cover it, but have to keep a clean driving record and stay on scholarship.
NHTSA wants GM, Ford, Stellantis, Tesla, Toyota, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Volkswagen to recall more than 50 million airbags.
As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis falters, GOP elites are hoping Youngkin will make a last-minute bid to halt Donald Trump's march to the 2024 Republican nomination.
Rivian R1T fender benders can turn into $40K repair bills. Rear corner damage is an Achilles heel for gargantuan estimates.
What do salvage, rebuilt and lemon law titles mean, and how are they different from clean titles? Find out here before purchasing a used car.
Here's how the new Google Pixel 8 compares to two close rivals, the Apple iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23, on paper.
The Nasdaq led losses as rising Treasury yields piled on pressure and investors got a reminder not to expect a Fed rate cut anytime soon.
A 2003 Mitsubishi Diamante VR-X sedan, the sporty version of Mitsubishi's big sedan, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Whether you want to save Hyrule or bring chaos to Los Santos, you can do so without breaking the bank.
Over 708,000 Ford models (including the Bronco and the F-150) are part of an NHSTA investigation launched to determine the cause of an engine failure.
A 1958 Studebaker E-Series pickup truck with V8 engine and manual transmission, found in a Wyoming wrecking yard.
A 1986 Nissan D21 4x4 pickup with V6 engine and manual transmission, first model year for the "Hardbody" successor to the Nissan 720 trucks.
Do you drive a car that was made in America? If so, was it union-built? Check out this handy guide to find out; the answer may surprise you.
WestBridge Capital is in advanced stages of talks to purchase shares of Meesho worth tens of millions of dollars in the secondary market, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the high-profile venture firm looks to broaden its bet on e-commerce. The crossover fund, with a two-decade history of focusing on startups in India and Southeast Asia, is engaging with Venture Highway to buy out the younger firm's stake in the social commerce startup, the people said. The deliberations are ongoing and current terms value the Indian startup at a discount of 25-35% over the previous valuation, one of the people said.
Fatal traffic accidents have declined for multiple quarters in a row after hitting troubling highs during the peak of the pandemic, safety regulators say.
The International Brotherhood of Teamsters union is urging U.S. auto safety regulators to deny a petition by General Motors to grant an exemption to Cruise, the automaker's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, that would allow it to build its Origin AV without traditional vehicle safety standards. In early September, Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said the company was close to getting the green light from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which would allow Cruise to start mass production of the Origins and begin putting them on public roads.
Mercedes-Benz is looking to put some time back in your pocket with the advent of its automated driving system that will let drivers stream a movie, text or talk to a passenger without watching the road ahead or having their hands on the wheel. Earlier this year, Mercedes received approval from California regulators that allows the German automaker to sell or lease vehicles equipped with a conditional automated driving system that allows for hands-off, eyes-off driving on certain highways in the state. Drive Pilot is an advanced driver assistance system and not an autonomous driving system like those developed by Waymo and Cruise.
Ontario's government-funded birth registry has confirmed a data breach affecting some 3.4 million people who sought pregnancy care, including the personal health data of close to two million newborns and children across the Canadian province. BORN attributed the cyberattack to the mass-hack targeting MOVEit, a file transfer tool used by organizations to share large datasets over the internet. The notorious Russian-linked ransomware and extortion group Clop claimed responsibility for the MOVEit mass-hacks, but has not yet claimed BORN as one of its victims, according to a review of its dark web leak site that it uses to threaten to publish the victims' stolen data in exchange for paying a ransom.
The singer says she's usually "the last word" when it comes to her gelato brand, Cherlato.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Friday that would have required a human safety operator to be present any time a self-driving truck operated on public roads in the state. The win for the autonomous trucking industry comes after the California Senate passed the bill in mid-September. The bill would have effectively banned driverless autonomous heavy-duty trucks from operating in the way they were designed.