Highway shuts down after truck topples over spilling celery sticks across lanes

WestBridge Capital is in advanced stages of talks to purchase shares of Meesho worth tens of millions of dollars in the secondary market, according to two people familiar with the matter, as the high-profile venture firm looks to broaden its bet on e-commerce. The crossover fund, with a two-decade history of focusing on startups in India and Southeast Asia, is engaging with Venture Highway to buy out the younger firm's stake in the social commerce startup, the people said. The deliberations are ongoing and current terms value the Indian startup at a discount of 25-35% over the previous valuation, one of the people said.