Highway superintendent pleads guilty

Rick Pfeiffer, Niagara Gazette, Niagara Falls, N.Y.
·2 min read

Mar. 12—LOCKPORT — Pendleton Highway Superintendent Jeffrey Stowell has resigned from his office as part of a plea deal with Niagara County prosecutors in his public corruption case.

Stowell, 61, also pleaded guilty, during a hearing in Niagara County Court Thursday morning, to one count of official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor. The charge carries a penalty of up to a year in jail.

Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy III, who took the plea, made no commitment on a possible sentence for Stowell.

Stowell, 59, was originally charged with single counts of third- and fourth-degree grand larceny, official misconduct, theft of services, and three counts of petit larceny in connection with involving allegations that he stole town property and directed town employees to work on his personal property.

Prosecutors had previously offered him a deal that would have required him to plead guilty only to the fourth-degree grand larceny charge.

"This plea was offered after consultation with and approval by the Pendleton Town Supervisor and the Niagara County Sheriff's Office," Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said. "The Niagara County District Attorney's Office remains committed to prosecuting all forms of public corruption."

Seaman noted that as a condition of the plea deal, Stowell was required to immediately resign from his office and will be barred from any future employment or elected office in the town.

Contacted by phone Thursday, Stowell said, "Today's the first day of retirement."

At the time of his indictment by a Niagara County grand jury, Executive Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman said that "Stowell allegedly used town equipment to deliver stone and other materials to his personal residence, and had town employees perform work at his personal residence and on his vehicle during work hours."

Specifically, Stowell was accused of taking 72 tons of Suit-Kote stone material that had been purchased by the town and was valued at more than $12,800. He was also accused of billing the town for his purchase of a vehicle battery, windshield wipers and a headlight at a NAPA store.

Prosecutors leveled the official misconduct charge based on accusations that Stowell directed town employees to transport the Suit-Kote to his Campbell Boulevard residence on Nov. 27, 2019.

Stowell had been the Pendleton highway superintendent for 17 years. He had been scheduled to stand trial in the case later this month as state courts re-opened from pandemic triggered shutdowns.

