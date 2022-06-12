Highway suspect flees the scene in overnight shooting on J. Turner Boulevard

Sunday morning at approximately 12:56 a.m. an adult male who had been shot arrived at a hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

According to the witnesses who brought the victim to the hospital, the victim was a passenger in a vehicle travelling west on J. Turner Butler Boulevard, near Kernan Boulevard, when an unknown suspect in another vehicle, began shooting at the vehicle the victim was in.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is investigating and interviewing the witnesses who were with the victim when the shooting occurred. So far, they have not been able to locate the scene and do not have a description of the suspect or suspect’s vehicle.

