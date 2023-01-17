Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) shareholders have endured a 34% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

It is doubtless a positive to see that the Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM) share price has gained some 47% in the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been less than pleasing. In fact, the share price is down 34% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Highwood Asset Management became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We think that the revenue decline over three years, at a rate of 54% per year, probably had some shareholders looking to sell. After all, if revenue keeps shrinking, it may be difficult to find earnings growth in the future.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

Highwood Asset Management shareholders are down 6.0% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 0.2%, likely weighing on the stock. Unfortunately, the longer term story isn't pretty, with investment losses running at 10% per year over three years. We'd need clear signs of growth in the underlying business before we could muster much enthusiasm for this one. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Highwood Asset Management better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Highwood Asset Management (including 2 which make us uncomfortable) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

