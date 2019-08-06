Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 2 Days

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 2 days time. You will need to purchase shares before the 9th of August to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of September.

Highwoods Properties's next dividend payment will be US$0.47 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$1.90 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Highwoods Properties stock has a trailing yield of around 4.4% on the current share price of $43.54. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether Highwoods Properties can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Highwoods Properties is paying out an acceptable 56% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. While Highwoods Properties seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. It paid out more than half (57%) of its free cash flow in the past year, which is within an average range for most companies.

It's positive to see that Highwoods Properties's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's encouraging to see Highwoods Properties has grown its earnings rapidly, up 26% a year for the past five years. The current payout ratio suggests a good balance between rewarding shareholders with dividends, and reinvesting in growth. Earnings per share have been growing quickly and in combination with some reinvestment and a middling payout ratio, the stock may have decent dividend prospects going forwards.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Highwoods Properties has delivered 1.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Highwoods Properties is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Highwoods Properties an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Higher earnings per share generally lead to higher dividends from dividend-paying stocks over the long run. That's why we're glad to see Highwoods Properties's earnings per share growing, although as we saw, the company is paying out more than half of its earnings and cashflow - 56% and 57% respectively. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Highwoods Properties from a dividend perspective.