Hijinks at New Bedford City Hall lead to court hearing, but no charges

NEW BEDFORD - Police were called twice to City Hall on the night of Nov. 30 for an "argument or possible disturbance."

Police learned when they got there that the incident involved two residents, two city councilors and the city clerk.

The conflicting accounts of what happened that night were the subject of a clerk-magistrate's hearing Friday in New Bedford District Court to determine whether charges of trespass or filing a false police report should be pursued.

Probable cause was found for neither, and no charges will be sought.

New Bedford Police had requested the hearing into possible trespassing charges against Carlos Felix and Craig Ptaszenski.

Felix and Ptaszenski requested the hearing into a possible charge of filing a false police report against City Councilors Linda Morad and Brian Gomes and City Clerk Dennis Farias.

Clerk-magistrate hearings are typically closed to the public, and are held to determine whether there's probable cause for criminal charges to be pursued where no arrest has been made. They usually involve misdemeanor criminal charges. Applications can be filed by police or private citizens.

Friday's hearing was closed, though each of the participants on both sides had called for an open hearing.

Participants openly discussed hearing

Each of the participants openly discussed what transpired during the hearing when it was over. It lasted about 40 minutes, and was heard by Bristol County Assistant Clerk Magistrate Frederick DeCubellis

New Bedford Police Officer Timothy J. DaCosta was also present at the hearing. DaCosta and his partner responded to the calls on Nov. 30. His police report was used as evidence.

DaCosta stated in his report that the first call came in at about 8 p.m.

It came from Felix, who was with Ptaszenski, according to the officer's report.

Felix told the officer that he had tried to go into the council chambers but was blocked by City Clerk Farias, who had been about to close the door.

Felix said Farias "shoved him back," and told him he couldn't come in. Ptaszenski corroborated the account, DaCosta stated in his report.

Felix said he became irate at the refusal and called police, DaCosta stated.

The officer then spoke with Farias, who said he was at the door's threshold, unhooking a rope line to close the chambers.

Farias said Felix tried to walk through him into the chambers and initiated the contact.

Farias said he then put his hand up to stop Felix, who began yelling obscenities and told him to let him in. Councilor Gomes corroborated Farias' account, DaCosta stated.

Police said a report would be made

Felix and Farias were both told that a report of the incident would be made.

Farias told the officer they were leaving shortly and there wouldn't be any more issues.

Felix also told him there wouldn't be any more issues but he was not leaving as City Hall was open to the public and the councilors were in "quorum," which allowed the public to stay.

DaCosta was called back to City Hall later in his shift.

He stated in his report that this call was for a crowd arguing outside the building.

DaCosta was met by Farias, Gomes and Councilor Linda Morad, who was then council president. They said Felix followed them outside and was harassing them, DaCosta stated.

Morad said Felix "got right up to her and Brian Gomes and was yelling and harassing them as they attempted to walk to their vehicles," DaCosta stated in his report.

They also said that Felix had walked up to the third floor and was yelling down at them in the chamber after DaCosta and his partner had left following their first call to City Hall.

There is a balcony area above the council chambers on the third floor.

They told the officer the floor was blocked off to the public with posted signs and Felix was trespassing.

Felix had left at that point and was unavailable for comment, DaCosta stated.

In a subsequent report, DaCosta stated he had obtained photos of the sign they referenced, which states, "employees only."

Officer DaCosta added witnesses said they saw Felix and Ptaszenski on the third floor.

Morad also said that when Felix followed her outside that night, he placed her in fear for her personal safety.

DaCosta stated he told her she had the right to seek a harassment order against Felix if he had placed her in fear.

Morad has since said she did not take out a harassment order.

Police request hearing on trespassing charges

DaCosta stated in his subsequent report he would be requesting the clerk-magistrate's hearing regarding Felix and Ptaszenski being charged with trespassing.

Ptaszenski has also filed an open meeting law violation with the state Attorney General's Office regarding the Nov. 30 incident.

It claims Morad ordered Farias to lock the doors, though councilors were still present.

Council attorney David Gerwatowski stated in a written response that councilors had remained at City Hall following the scheduled meeting to have holiday greeting videos made by cable access staff. It was not a meeting at that point.

He said no deliberation was made or contemplated, and it was not a violation of the open meeting law because it was not a meeting as defined in the law.

Additional open meeting law complaints filed

Ptaszenski has also filed two separate open meeting law violation complaints.

And he also filed a notice with the city of his intent to sue Morad for blocking him on Facebook unless a settlement can be reached.

The open meeting law violations were referred by the board to Gerwatowski, and the potential lawsuit was referred to the city solicitor.

In the first open meeting law complaint, Ptaszenski alleges Morad ordered police to clear everyone from City Hall on Dec. 4 after an executive session, which is closed to the public, was called.

The meeting had been advertised in advance as an executive session called by Morad with the police chief and city solicitor to discuss "options for deploying security personnel, devices and strategies in and around City Hall and the downtown area, especially in the evening hours while various public meetings are held to assure the safety of the public and city employees/officials."

In the second, Ptaszenski said Morad emailed an invitation to councilors to attend a holiday gathering at a restaurant. He said it was never posted, though six or more councilors attended.

On his notice to file a lawsuit, he said Morad as an elected official cannot block critics on Facebook.

He stated in the notice he was willing to drop the lawsuit if he were unblocked and paid $5,000. The offer was good for 30 days from the effective date of Jan. 9, he stated.

Felix and Ptaszenski said after the hearing they were going to discuss going forward with an appeal of Friday's decision.

