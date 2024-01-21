Hike 28 miles along the Pacific Crest Trail for Make-A-Wish San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Have you always wanted to experience what it’s like to hike along the famed Pacific Crest Trail? The 2024 Trailblaze Challenge with Make-A-Wish San Diego is a great opportunity to do just that.

The program is designed to help adventurers prepare for a single-day 28-mile hike on a section of the trail in Big Bear, California.

From January through June, those who register will receive a personal training schedule, have the opportunity to participate in weekly training hikes, as well as receive instruction on footwear and hiking gear from seasoned professionals.

“We start with five or six miles, not a lot of elevation gain, and then we work our way up. So it’s just like any endurance event,” said Suzanne Husby, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish San Diego. “We have trained hike leader volunteers, we have staff that will take participants through training. If you’ve never hiked before, if you don’t even own hiking shoes — you can do this challenge.”

The event will help fund wishes while bringing together the outdoor community.

“Our goal is to bring people together to build community around families who are faced with the harsh realities of critical illnesses. When you take your first step on your journey as a Trailblazer, you are paving the way for a brighter tomorrow for children right here in your community.” Make-A-Wish San Diego stated in regards to the fundraiser.

For those interested in the program, the next steps would be to attend an informational meeting at one of several county locations. The meeting is meant to detail the weekend-long hike event. Organizers are encouraging interested participants to reserve a spot quickly before they fill up.

Registration forms will be provided at the end of each meeting. Those who want to sign up for the 2024 Trailblaze Challenge will be required to provide a $100 donation towards Make-A-Wish San Diego. At that time, participants will also choose their preferred hike weekend dates (May 17-19 or May 31 through June 2).

Who’s ready to lace up their boots and hit the trail?

