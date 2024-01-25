Hike-able forest outside Milton is home to Delaware's largest Atlantic white cedar

An Atlantic white cedar with a 38-inch diameter at breast height, located west of Milton, has been declared the biggest of its kind in Delaware.

The discovery is cause to celebrate because it speaks to the health of the swamp the tree is living in. Atlantic white cedar wetlands are a "globally threatened ecosystem," according to The Nature Conservancy of Delaware.

"Cedar swamps were once found throughout the Gulf and Atlantic coasts but centuries of development and land conversion have reduced these habitats to a fraction of their original range," a Nature Conservancy news release states.

In addition, Atlantic white cedars host numerous rare species, such as Hessel's hairstreak. The small butterfly was seen on Delmarva for the first time in 27 years at another Sussex Nature Conservancy property in 2022.

Delaware's largest Atlantic white cedar is located in The Nature Conservancy's Ponder Tract, west of Milton.

Delaware's largest Atlantic white cedar lives in The Nature Conservancy's Ponders Tract, off Milton-Ellendale Highway (Route 5). The property opened to the public in 2010 and, in 2023, was expanded another 7.5 acres. Old logging roads on the property have been converted into over 9 miles of trails open to the public.

Delaware State Botanist Bill McAvoy confirmed the discovery at Ponders Tract in November 2023.

"Large-diameter Atlantic white cedar trees are rare in the state due to historical logging activities, and Atlantic white cedar swamps are now only known from Sussex County, in areas such as the Ponders Tract," McAvoy said.

Undisturbed, Atlantic white cedars can live up to 1,000 years. Other recently measured Atlantic white cedars in Delaware have diameters at breast height of between 25 and 36 inches, according to the Nature Conservancy.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Where to find Delaware's largest Atlantic white cedar tree