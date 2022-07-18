The hike is (almost) here! Now for what comes next: Five questions for the ECB

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt
Dhara Ranasinghe, Stefano Rebaudo and Vincent Flasseur
·4 min read

By Dhara Ranasinghe, Stefano Rebaudo and Vincent Flasseur

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank is set to deliver its first interest-rate hike since 2011 this week, yet markets are already fast-forwarding to focus on the path for higher rates beyond Thursday as economic prospects darken.

That outlook is getting murkier by the day because inflation is still accelerating and growth slowing sharply.

"The trade off the ECB is facing is more severe than any of the other major central banks," said Silvia Ardagna, head of European economics research at Barclays.

Here are five key questions for markets.

1. So, we'll get modest a rate hike this week?

Most likely. The ECB will almost certainly hike and it has already flagged a 25 basis point (bps) rate rise to contain inflation running at a record high 8.6%. It last raised rates in 2011. Its -0.5% deposit rate has been negative since 2014.

A bigger 50 bps move is not ruled out, especially given euro weakness, but some analysts say it is unlikely given growth worries.

"More than 25 bps would, in the current situation, be seen by markets as a very hawkish signal," said Martin Wolburg, senior economist at Generali Investments.

(Graphic: ECB monetary policy, https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROZONE-MARKETS/ECB/zdpxobnwrvx/chart.png)

2. What is the ECB's plan to contain bond market strain?

The ECB is set to announce a new anti-fragmentation tool in response to a surge in bond yields that has hit the most indebted countries hardest.

Policymakers are weighing up whether they should announce the size and duration of a new bond-buying scheme, sources recently told Reuters.

Announcing a large envelope could boost confidence in the ECB's commitment to fight so-called fragmentation risks, but investor disappointment could follow if the size is too small. In the meantime, a fresh political crisis in Italy is putting more upward pressure on Italian borrowing costs.

"The stronger they devise their instrument, the smaller the risk of it being tested by markets," said UBS chief European economist Reinhard Cluse.

(Graphic: Italian bond yield spread, https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROZONE-MARKETS/ECB/lgvdwzngepo/chart.png)

3. What does a weakening growth outlook mean for rate hikes?

Investors will want to know whether a larger ECB rate hike in September - flagged last month as a possibility - is still on the cards, especially as the growth outlook has deteriorated in recent weeks on growing fears about gas supplies to Europe.

Money markets have started to dial back expectations for the scale of ECB monetary tightening, and analysts say the ECB's window of opportunity to hike could close sooner than hoped.

"A weaker economic outlook will affect the ECB tightening path," said Generali Investments' Wolburg, whose base case for the deposit rate is 1.25% by end-2023.

(Graphic: Inflation at record highs but market expectations ebb Inflation at record highs but market expectations ebb, https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROZONE-MARKETS/ECB/lgpdwzndqvo/chart.png)

4. Does the ECB expect a recession?

The ECB's next set of economic forecasts are out in September, but no doubt its chief Christine Lagarde will be asked about her views on the outlook.

Thursday's meeting coincides with the end date for annual maintenance on the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian gas to Germany. Fears about Russia cutting off gas supplies to Europe have heightened recession fears.

The European Commission now expects the euro zone economy to grow 1.4% next year versus 2.3% previously.

"They (the ECB) will recognize that a recession is a reasonable risk case, but it's not their base case at this point," said Andrew Mulliner, head of Global Aggregate Strategies at Janus Henderson.

(Graphic: Euro zone economic worries are growing Euro zone economic worries are growing, https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROZONE-MARKETS/ECB/akpezwmwxvr/chart.png)

5. Is the ECB worried about the weak euro?

The euro's fall to parity against the dollar for the first time in two decades poses a problem for the ECB. Letting the currency fall exacerbates inflation, already well above its 2% target. A more hawkish stance to shore up the currency, or more rapid rate hikes, could hit growth.

But moves to boost the euro are seen as unlikely.

"They know that getting caught in that loop of trying to support your currency through central bank actions is pretty dangerous as you need to tighten too much, hurting the economy and the currency," said Janus Henderson's Mulliner.

(Graphic: To parity and beyond To parity and beyond, https://graphics.reuters.com/GLOBAL-FOREX/gkplgymaavb/chart.png)

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Stefano Rebaudo in Milan; Editing by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes and Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • All Eyes on Europe +Oil+ FOREX ( EUR & RNBZ new repo facility)

    Overall the robust US data on Friday eased concerns about an imminent recession but is also unlikely to mount an additional case for a 100 bp Fed hike.

  • Stocks, US Equity Futures Climb as Dollar Dips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and US equity futures rose Monday amid scaled back bets on how aggressively the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates and as investors assessed Chinese pledges to shore up economic growth.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds of Softer Deman

  • Gold rises as dollar retreats; traders focus on Fed rate-hike path

    Gold prices rose on Monday, helped by a slight pullback in the U.S. dollar and as investors dialled down bets of a 100-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this month. "The market walked back the idea of a 100-bp rate hike after Friday's University of Michigan inflation component came in softer," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. The University of Michigan's preliminary survey of consumers for July showed consumers see inflation running at 2.8% over a five-year horizon, the lowest in a year and down from 3.1% in June.

  • China Seeks to Stem Mortgage Boycott With Developer Loans

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s bank and property stocks rose after regulators sought to defuse a growing consumer boycott of mortgage payments by urging banks to increase lending to developers so they can complete unfinished housing projects.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Head

  • Russia's neighbor Latvia wants to bring back the military draft because it fears Russia will attack so quickly that NATO can't help, defense minister says

    Latvia's defense minister told Insider why he plans on bringing back the military draft for young men in light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

    * Russia's defence ministry said its aircraft had shot down a Ukrainian MI-17 helicopter near the eastern town of Sloviansk and an SU-25 aircraft in the Kharkiv region. * The Russian army also said its long-range air-based missiles had destroyed a depot in an industrial zone of Odesa, southern Ukraine, that stored Harpoon anti-ship missiles delivered to Ukraine by NATO countries.

  • China Is Pariah for Global Investors as Xi’s Policies Backfire

    (Bloomberg) -- After drawing foreign capital into China’s markets for years, President Xi Jinping is now facing the risk of a nasty period of financial de-globalization. Investors point to one main reason why: Xi’s own policies.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskWall Street Set for New ETF Gold Rush as Single-Stock Era BeginsSupply Chains Inching Back to Normal Brace for Headwinds

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Marvelous Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    These phenomenal growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% for the Nasdaq.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2028

    These supercharged growth stocks have the tools and intangibles necessary to make patient investors a lot richer.

  • Rolex Daytona prices continue to slide on the resale market as the crypto crash wipes out wealth of newer collectors

    Resale prices for the most popular variant of the Cosmograph fell 16% from their peak in April, but experts say top models are still resilient.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life

    The right dividend stocks can shower investors with reliable passive income. Picking companies that are well-established in thriving industries with track records of dividend growth is as close to a guarantee of future dividend growth as possible. Here are three quality dividend stocks that appear positioned to grow their dividends for many more years.

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Boost Your Passive Income Stream This Summer

    Investing in equal parts of these three industry-leading businesses provides a dividend yield above 3%.

  • 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell

    In this article we present the list of 10 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Click to skip ahead and see the 5 Stocks Billionaire Ken Fisher May Never Sell. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK), and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) are some of the longest-term holdings of billionaire money manager […]

  • Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?

    Image source: Getty Images Here Are Americans' Financial Assets by Age. How Do You Compare?Meta: Americans' financial assets change over time. Find out how your assets stack up.Promo: What do your financial assets look like? Key Points Your net worth is an important number when it comes to your financial picture.

  • How Far Could the Stock Market Plunge? 1 Indicator Suggests We Could Be Near a Bottom

    The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) delivered its worst first-half return in more than a half-century, while the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) lost nearly a third of its value. Whereas the Federal Reserve often comes to the rescue of tumbling equity markets, it now has no choice but to aggressively raise interest rates to tame inflation. If there were a way to know ahead of time when a stock market correction would occur, how long it would last, and how steep the decline would be, everyone would be retired and sipping on margaritas right about now.

  • 3 Dirt Cheap Semiconductor Stocks That Pay Growing Dividends

    The semiconductor industry is constantly evolving to make chips smaller and more powerful. Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) stand out as three particularly appealing semiconductor stocks to buy now. Scott Levine (Texas Instruments): If you're like many other investors, you've suffered a few sleepless nights recently thanks to the fear of an extended market downturn.

  • Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

    Warren Buffett’s long-term outlook on investments has proven successful over the years, with Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) outperforming the S&P 500 in total returns by about 84% over the past 20 years. If there’s one thing that’s made Buffett one of the most successful investors in history, it’s his commitment to his strategy. While several new investment techniques and algorithms have come and gone over the years, Buffett has maintained his fairly simple strategy of picking solid companies

  • Want to Get Richer? 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Healthcare is a massive industry; worldwide healthcare spending exceeded $8 trillion yearly in 2020 and 2021. Such an essential and lucrative field is fertile ground for great stocks. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is arguably the top blue chip stock in the healthcare industry.

  • Fed interest rate hike this month likely to climb to 1%

    The Federal Reserve was expected to raise the interest rate in July by 0.75% but that may go up.

  • Jim Cramer: Here’s What You Should Be Focusing on When Investing Right Now

    Jim Cramer is the host of CNBC's "Mad Money" and co-host of "Squawk on the Street." He serves as the viewer's personal guide to Wall Street investing, with the goal of helping them make money. Cramer...