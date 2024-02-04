'Hike with a Firefighter' event celebrates Black History Month

TechCrunch

This week, Amazon announced Rufus, an AI-powered shopping assistant trained on the e-commerce giant’s product catalog as well as information from around the web. Rufus lives inside Amazon’s mobile app, helping with finding products, performing product comparisons and getting recommendations on what to buy. Last August, the Pew Research Center found that among those in the U.S. who've heard of OpenAI's GenAI chatbot ChatGPT (18% of adults), only 26% have tried it.