Hike in property values yields a higher tax levy for City of Highland

Highland’s collective property values went up more than 8 percent last year, but city officials are only planning on a 5 percent increase for next year.

The Highland City Council passed its estimated tax levy on Nov. 20, which will decide the amount the city will request from property taxes.

The levy will be $4.5 million, which plans on a 5 percent increase in Highland’s estimated assessed value.

The actual increase in estimated assessed value for 2022 was 8.36 percent, but finance director Reanna Ohren wrote in her memo to city manager Chris Conrad that she chose 5 percent instead.

“This is the most conservative method based off of the current economic conditions as well as the recommendation from the city manager,” she wrote.

Highland property has had steady increases every year since 2016, rising from $180 million to $231.2 million as of December 2022.

Of the levy, approximately $808,445 will go to the general fund, while other funds include police and fire protection, community buildings and playgrounds, crossing guards, ambulance service, library, comfort stations, the municipal band, police pension fund, Social Security and Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund, among others.

Among the various funds, the levy generates $182,082 for the community buildings and gymnasiums fund; $40,000 for the municipal band programs; $9,000 for school crossing guards; $30,000 for the annual lease on the newly renovated Senior Center; $606,940 to help cover the ambulance service; $364,164 for the library and more.

The levy was approved unanimously without debate.