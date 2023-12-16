I hiked to an abandoned mining mill in the California desert that was the site of a shootout. Today, only ruins and rusty cars remain.

The Wall Street Mill hike in Joshua Tree National Park leads visitors to an abandoned gold mill.

I discovered much more along the path, including the site of a shootout, rusty cars, and ruins.

Walking along the trail felt like time traveling back to the Wild West.

Otherworldly Cholla cacti and Joshua trees often lure visitors to the Joshua Tree National Park — but the 792,623-acre park has much more than odd fauna.

The park was once home to a scattering of mines. And on a recent visit, I embarked on a two-mile hike to discover the region's mining history, walking the Wall Street Mill trail .

Here's what I saw along the route.

I entered the west entrance of Joshua Tree National Park and headed for the Wall Street Mill hiking trail.

The entrance to Joshua Tree National Park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Arriving at the trail, as I looked along the horizon, I spotted plenty of Joshua trees but I didn’t see any abandoned structures.

Monica Humphries/Business Insider

So I set off in search of the Wall Street Mill.

A sign at the trailhead for the hike. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

As I kicked sand into my shoes and hiked along a marked path, I finally spotted something pink in the distance.

In the distance are ruins. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

A short detour from the trail led to a handful of partially standing walls and what was once a fireplace. Together, they made up the Wonderland Ranch ruins.

Wonderland Ranch ruins in Joshua Tree National Park. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

According to Atlas Obscura, not much is known about the ruins. And the photography website Cali49 says the structures are thought to have once been home to the Ohlson family.

Crumbling pink walls. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

As I explored the site, not much remained beyond a fireplace, foundation, and crumbling walls.

A fireplace at the site of the ruins. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Any bits of wood had been burned to a crisp, and the pink paint was chipping off the stone.

A view of burned wood and stone. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

After exploring the site, I continued toward the mill.

A row of artifacts lined a stone ledge. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Along the path were reminders of the area’s history.

An old structure. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

For example, I saw an old windmill with a water pump and reservoir.

A water pump underneath a windmill. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

And after a mile on the sandy trail, I arrived at the Wall Street Mill.

The Wall Street Mill trail. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The first thing I spotted was an abandoned truck.

An abandoned truck. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

All that remained was a skeleton of the former car. The rubber wheels had worn out in the hot sun, the engine no longer existed, and the fabric of the truck’s seats had disappeared.

A view of a truck found along the Wall Street Mill trail. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Behind the truck was the old mill site.

The abandoned Wall Street Mill. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

A sign explained that these abandoned buildings and machinery were built during the Great Depression when a second gold rush occurred in the area.

Old train tracks leading to the mill. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Miners flocked to the desert area in search of gold and silver.

A family heads to California during the Great Depression. Bettmann/Getty Images

And a local rancher named Bill Keys saw an opportunity. There was a need for a place to process the ore, so he decided to build a mill to do just that, according to the trailhead sign.

The Wall Street Mill. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

In 1930, Keys bought the land where the Wall Street Mill sits today. After acquiring the land, he built a bunkhouse, outhouse, and gathered machinery for the mill, as the same sign explains.

The interior of the Wall Street Mill, which visitors no longer have access to today. Peter Unger/Getty Images

Miners at nearby mines would transport ore to the mill. That ore would then be crushed and processed, and the gold would be extracted.

Part of the abandoned mill along the trail. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Keys worked with smaller mining operations on an as-needed basis, according to the sign at the trailhead. The last time the Wall Street Mill was used was in 1966.

The interior of the Wall Street Mill. Peter Unger/Getty Images

I spotted the mill’s old rail tracks, winch, and shed, which were surrounded by a fence protecting the site, which is now listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

A view of the Wall Street Mill. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

After exploring the Wall Street Mill, I had one thing left to see: the Worth Bagley stone.

A fork in the Wall Street Mill trail. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The stone marks the spot where Worth Bagley was killed by Keys.

The stone along the Wall Street Mill trail. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Keys and Bagley were neighbors, and the pair had gotten into a property argument over water, a sign along the trail states.

The stone marks the site of a shootout that led to Bagley's death. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

On May 11, 1943, the argument turned fatal. A shootout took place between the neighbors, and Bagley was killed. Keys was convicted of murder and sent to prison.

The location of the shootout. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

In 1948, a judge pardoned Keys and ruled that the his actions were self defense. When Keys returned to the site, he marked the shootout location with a stone that reads: "Here is where Worth Bagley bit the dust at the hand of W.F. Keys."

A replica of the stone. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

Over the years, visitors have vandalized the stone. So today, a replica of the original remains in the spot.

People have carved their names into the side of the ruins. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

I continued back toward my car, where I discovered more artifacts, ruins, and abandoned cars.

A rusting car along the Wall Street Mill trail. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

The short trail transported me back to a time when shootouts and mining for gold weren't just scenes in Western movies, and I left with a better idea of what life might have been like back then.

The author at the Wall Street Mill. Monica Humphries/Business Insider

