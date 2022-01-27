Hiker dies in Arizona after falling 700 feet while trying to take a photo, authorities say

A hiker camping in an Arizona mountain range fell hundreds of feet to his death while trying to take a photo, authorities said.

The hiker, identified as 21-year-old Richard Jacobson, was camping with a friend in the Superstition Mountains just east of Phoenix this week. On Monday around 12:45 a.m., the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a statement, its search and rescue unit was sent to the Flatiron Trail "after a 911 caller reported his friend had taken a fall from the mountain."

Jacobson had gone to the edge of the mountain to take a photo when he slipped, authorities said. He fell an estimated 700 feet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In this Jan. 29, 2015, file photo, low-hanging winter clouds hug part of Superstition Mountain in Lost Dutchman State Park in Apache Junction, Ariz.

"He slipped and fell," Police Sgt. Doug Peoble told Fox 10 Phoenix. "I can tell you that during our investigation, there were no signs of foul play. No signs of drug use whatsoever. It was just a very tragic accident."

An Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger helicopter helped recover Jacobson's body. His friend also was flown from the campsite.

The Flatiron trail in Lost Dutchman State Park is a 5.8-mile hike and is not a "maintained trail" leading to the peak of the mountains. Arizona State Parks says the trail is difficult and steep, so it advises that only experienced hikers in good shape climb it.

