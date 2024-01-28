Hiker Dies on Challenging Trail at Zion National Park

A San Diego man died while hiking a challenging trail in Utah’s Zion National Park on Friday, after receiving CPR for an hour and a half by both emergency responders and other hikers. National Park rangers reached the man at Scout Lookout, a landing point near a permit-restricted section of the park, where they used a defibrillator in an attempt to resuscitate him. Authorities believe the man succumbed to a heart attack, though they said they are still investigating.

Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune

Read more at The Daily Beast.