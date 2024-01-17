Hiker dies at Hawaii waterfall after plunging 30 feet from trail, rescuers say

A 30-year-old hiker plunged 30 feet to his death below a Hawaii waterfall, police said.

Matthew Wu, of New York, fell at about 11:45 a.m Jan. 14 from the Hanakapiai Falls Trail on Kauai, the local police department said in a news release.

Wu’s body was found and recovered below the 300-foot waterfall, police said. An autopsy will be conducted.

“The Kauaʻi Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wu,” Acting Captain Kennison Nagahisa said in the release.

Hanakapiai Falls Trail is a 7.7-mile out-and-back hike with an elevation gain of 2,480 feet, according to AllTrails.

The hike takes nearly five hours and is described as being for “experienced adventurers,” the outdoor app said.

The trek up to the falls is “rugged” and “slippery,” according to AllTrails. Hikers should avoid this trail after it has rained.

