Hiker dies after he hit his head during fall near Zion National Park, cops say

Maddie Capron
·1 min read

A hiker watched her friend fall from a 20-foot drop near Zion National Park, officials said.

She tried to soften the landing for the hiker, but she injured herself in the process, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Monday news release. When she checked on her friend, she realized she needed to seek help.

“She began the long process of hiking out to contact help,” the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies met with the friend and called a rescue team and helicopter crew to locate the hiker’s body on Sunday.

The hiker, 55-year-old Jeffrey Bowden from Cedar City, Utah, hit his head during the fall and died, officials said.

“Crews had to lower Bowden down one level in order to safely reach him with the helicopter hoist equipment,” officials said.

Bowden and his friend were hiking in a popular remote area known as Fat Man’s Misery, which is east of Zion National Park.

The canyon has narrows and arches. People have gotten lost in recent years as it is difficult to navigate, Canyoneering USA said.

“Fat Man’s is the poster child for ‘hiking with ropes,’” according to Canyoneering USA. “This is a long hike with a big handful of short rappels.”

Hiker plunges 100 feet off Oregon cliff, officials say. Watch Coast Guard rescue

Hiker scaling large rocks to take photo gets pinned between them, Maine officials say

Ski group sees its leader swept off mountain by avalanche, Grand Teton officials say

