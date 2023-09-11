Hiker disappears after taking photo atop Colorado mountain, cops say. Body just found

Anglers discovered the body of a 28-year-old missing hiker who shared a photo atop a Colorado mountain before disappearing, officials said.

Ian O’Brien’s body was discovered by two fishermen Sept. 2 at the West Mancos River in the Echo Basin area, Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office said in a Sept. 8 Facebook post.

O’Brien was camping with his girlfriend June 24 when he set out to hike Hesperus Peak near Durango, Montezuma County Sheriff Steven Nowlin told The Durango Herald.

Once he reached the summit, he took a photo, shared it to social media and never returned to his campsite, Nowlin told The Arizona Republic.

Friends, family members and rescuers searched for O’Brien in the wilderness for two weeks but never found him, according to his obituary.

Then the two anglers found his body in a remote part of the San Juan National Forest months later, deputies said.

A coroner ruled his cause and manner of death as accidental drowning, deputies said.

“While this is not the outcome any of us wanted, we are at peace that we have found him and it gives us closure,” his parents, Tom and Laura O’Brien, said in a statement to the sheriff’s office.

Ian O’Brien was described as an outdoorsman who loved to go fishing, hiking, camping, rock climbing, backpacking and rafting, according to his obituary.

He grew up exploring the Catskill Mountains in New York before moving to Arizona to attend Prescott College. He then lived in Colorado for the past six years, The Durango Herald reported.

“We are so very proud of the full and vibrant life that Ian led and all that he overcame,” his obituary said.

Durango is in southwestern Colorado.

