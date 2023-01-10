Views from the North Mountain National trail show peaks in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve and urban neighborhoods.

Phoenix police were investigating the discovery of human remains found by a hiker at the Phoenix Mountains Preserve on Saturday.

Around 12:30 p.m. officers responded to the south of the preserve after a hiker found an apparent body in the late stages of decomposition, according to Phoenix police. The identity of the person was not known as of Tuesday.

Phoenix detectives and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Office were investigating what led to the death of the person.

These weren't the only human remains found in the Valley on Saturday. Someone off-roading in a remote desert area near Buckeye found human skeletal remains, including a skull and other bones, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hiker finds human remains at Phoenix Mountains Preserve, police say