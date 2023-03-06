Hiker finds human remains in remote part of Washington County

The Jem Trail winds its way through hills east of Hurricane in the Hurricane Cliffs Trail System in this Spectrum file photo. The Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the human remains discovered at the nearby Sheep Bridge Road over the weekend.

A hiker walking through a remote part of Washington County came across what appeared to be human remains on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The hiker, who was in the area of Sheep Bridge Road, an unincorporated area south of the Virgin River outside of Hurricane, reported the find just before 2 p.m., according to an email from the WCSO.

Authorities arrived and confirmed that the remains were human. Detectives were assigned to the incident and were working to identify the body, which was sent to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.

The initial investigation "shows no signs of suspicious circumstances surrounding the death," according to the email.

There were no recent reports of missing persons in or around the Sheep Bridge Road area, nor at the nearby JEM Trail. A number of trails and smaller dirt roads crisscross the rocky terrain around Sheep Bridge Road, wedged between State Route 9 and State Route 59 as they diverge to the east of Hurricane.

The Sheriff's Office pointed out that the incident didn't suggest any larger danger in the area.

"There are no signs of danger to the public," according to the email.

This article originally appeared on St. George Spectrum & Daily News: Human remains found by hiker in Washington County