Hiker finds a ‘monster mushroom’ in Missouri, photo shows. How is it like chicken?

Jackson Sifford recently stumbled across a “monster mushroom” while hiking in Missouri, according to state conservation officials.

This mushroom — a chicken of the woods — is aptly named.

It is a bit like chicken, in more ways than one.

“They have the texture of chicken, and with a little imagination can taste like chicken,” the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

Chicken of the woods mushrooms can get tough, so experts recommend mushroom hunters cut off the tender edges for eating and leave the rest along the tree, where this type of fungus can be found.

“This fungus can be used as a chicken substitute in casseroles, enchiladas, and more,” officials said.

But before you make a big dish of chicken of the woods casserole, officials said you should try only a small amount the first time. That’s because some people can get an upset stomach or swollen lips after consuming the chicken-like mushroom.

And as is the case with any wild mushroom, you should be sure you have properly identified it before eating a chicken of the woods.

The fungus is described as layered, fleshy and orange-ish in color. It typically grows in clusters along trees — living, dying and dead ones — and on stumps and buried roots.

They can be found across the state of Missouri from May through November.

Sifford found the giant mushroom in Stone County, in the southwest corner of Missouri.

Eerie orange mushrooms can glow at night and make you very sick, Missouri experts say

‘Dead man’s fingers’ found clutching fallen log in Ohio forest — but don’t call 911