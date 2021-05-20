A hiker was found alive after he was lost for 5 days in California's Angeles National Forest

Kelly McLaughlin
·1 min read
George Null with an LASD Special Enforcement Bureau officer
George Null with the LASD. Special Enforcement Bureau of the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

A hiker who was missing for five days was found alive in California's Angeles National Forest on Wednesday.

George Null, 58, was reported missing after not returning from a day hike in the Buckhorn, Mount Waterman area of the forest last week, his sister, Rebecca Latta, told CBS Los Angeles.

Latta said Null had become disoriented while on his hike because many trail markers were burned during last year's Bobcat Fire.

Null, who Latta described as an experienced hiker, was ultimately found in the forest's Bear Canyon.

"The area he was located was about 2,500 feet," Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Sergeant John Gilbert told CBS LA. "The mountaintop he came off of in order to get there is at approximately 8,000 feet, so over several days, he'd made a lot of progress downstream."

A photo shared by the sheriff's department shows Null - with dirt smeared on his face - smiling with a rescuer.

Latta said Null is in good health after the ordeal. It's unclear how he survived during his time in the woods.

Read the original article on Insider

