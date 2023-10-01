Hiker found dead after possible fight on trail, California police say

A report of a possible fight on a hiking trail led to the discovery of a body, California police reported.

Officers found a man who appeared to be unconscious at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, on the DeAnza Trail, Antioch police said in a news release.

Emergency crews were unable to revive the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. They did not release his identity.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call 925-778-2441.

Antioch is about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco.

