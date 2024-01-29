Hiker ‘hanging from a cliff’ manages to call 911 near Hawaii trail, rescuers say

A hiker was rescued after calling 911, saying he was “hanging from a cliff,” according to Hawaii rescuers.

After getting the hiker’s call shortly before 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 28, rescuers said they used the man’s cell phone to pinpoint his location and learned he was “near the Maunawili Trail above Pali Highway,” according to a Honolulu Fire Department news release.

A rescue helicopter spotted the hiker about an hour later, rescuers said.

The air unit lowered rescuers to the man, who was airlifted from the area to a command post at Pali Golf Course, rescuers said.

The hiker, who was not hurt and declined medical care, was on the ground at 2 p.m., according to rescuers.

Maunawili Trail, a “8.7-mile point-to-point trail near Kailua, Oahu,” takes nearly 6 hours to complete, according to the hiking website AllTrails.

The trail is about 10 miles northeast of Honolulu.

