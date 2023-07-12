Hiker makes chilling discovery at remote, abandoned campsite, Colorado sheriff says

A hiker stumbled upon an abandoned campsite in a remote campground in Colorado, and then discovered what was likely the decomposed body of one of the long-dead campers, officials said.

The hiker called the Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office to report the chilling discovery at the Gold Creek Campground just before 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9, according to a news release. There are only six campsites available on the campgrounds, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

When investigators went to the campsite the next morning, they discovered two more heavily decomposed bodies, officials said in the release.

Authorities believe the campers have been dead “for a substantial period of time” given the state of decomposition, the release said.

Officials are not releasing details of the campers’ identities or their manner of death until a coroner performs an autopsy, the release said.

Authorities did not give more information about the appearance of the campsite.

“There are no known risks to residents or outdoor enthusiasts recreating in the area associated with this unfortunate event,” officials said.

Gold Creek Campground is near Ohio City, Colorado, about 190 miles southwest of Denver.

