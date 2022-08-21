Hiker missing after flash flood at Zion National Park

An Arizona woman hiking in Utah’s Zion National Park has gone missing after a flash flood swept through the area, officials said Saturday.

Jetal Agnihotri never returned Friday after a hike through the Narrows, according to the National Park Service.

Earlier that day, a group of hikers reported being swept off their feet by a flash flood in the area, near the Temple of Sinawav. One person was hospitalized and several had to be helped to safety after getting trapped on high ground by the water.

More than 20 Zion Search and Rescue Team members spread out Saturday to search for Agnihotri.

A spokesperson for the National Park Service did not immediately return a request for updates from the New York Daily News Sunday.

The Narrows, which follows the Virgin River as it shrinks to just 20 to 30 feet wide and is surrounded by thousand-foot walls, is the warmest and with the lowest water levels in the summer and early fall, according to the NPS, but storms can cause life-threatening flash floods. Hikers are urged to check the forecasts before beginning their journey.

