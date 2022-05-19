Hiker who was missing for nearly a week found dead in Arizona. His dog stayed by his side, authorities say.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amaris Encinas, Arizona Republic
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Hayes
    American football player

The remains of Donald Hayes, 74, were found Wednesday after he went missing around Arizona's Mingus Mountain on Friday.

Hayes was found in a rugged area difficult to reach by searchers, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said in a release. His dog, Ranger, who was with Hayes on the hike "remained with the victim."

Ranger was found alive and lying next to Hayes. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment, sheriff's office spokesperson Kristin Greene said.

Hayes' cause of death wasn't immediately determined, but the adult dog “was more than likely very dehydrated and malnourished," Greene said.

Search and rescue teams from various local agencies searched on land and air for days trying to locate Hayes, but ultimately had trouble due to the difficult terrain and the amount of area needed to be searched, Greene said.

“I thank all the volunteer search and rescue teams and others who gave of their time for six days to locate the victim and bring him home. Our searchers utilized every tool at their disposal to find Mr. Hayes and never gave up," Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes said.

According to officials, the Forest Patrol was able to contact Hayes on Friday around 2 p.m. on his cellphone. Hayes said he did not want to wait for a rescue and he was "continuing down a ravine," and said he would be turning off his phone to save the battery.

Hayes was able to contact his wife as well that afternoon to say that he and his dog, Ranger, were lost, the sheriff's offices said.

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Hayes’ family, and we wish the outcome could have been different. YCSO also thanks everyone in the community who offered help with the search,” Rhodes said.

Contributing: The Associated Press. Follow Amaris Encinas on Twitter: @amarisencinas.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Arizona hiker Donald Hayes found dead, but dog stayed by his side

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona dog reunited with owners 3 months after going missing following crash

    A dog who was missing for months after he and his owners were involved in a rollover crash is now home safe.

  • Missing hiker found dead 6 days later near Mingus Mountain

    A tragic ending to the search for Donald Hayes, who was found dead in Jerome almost a week after he was reported missing.

  • Oceans at most acidic level in 26,000 years: report

    STORY: Oceans reached their hottest and most acidic levels on record in 2021, and melting ice sheets pushed sea levels to new heights, the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday (May 18). The organization painted a stark picture in its annual global climate report, with Secretary-General Petteri Taalas laying out the numbers. “It used to be about 2 millimeters per year 20 years ago, but recently, we have seen 4.5 millimeters per year for sea-levels rise which is a record so far.” Atmospheric levels of climate-warming carbon dioxide and methane also surpassed previous records, the report added. And with last year’s global average temperature 1.11 degrees Celsius above the preindustrial average, the world is inching closer to the 1.5 degree threshold. That’s where the effects from warming are expected to become drastic, warns U.N. special adviser Selwin Hart. “Without much, much, much greater actions and much greater ambition, much greater urgency, we are about to lose the narrow window of opportunity to keep the 1.5 degree goal of the Paris agreement alive.” U.N. chief Antonio Guterres called the report a failure of humanity. The latest U.N. climate assessment warns humanity must drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions. With energy prices going up and European countries trying to replace Russia as an energy supplier, Guterres said the conflict in Ukraine is only making matters worse. "The war in Ukraine and its immediate effects on energy prices is yet another wake-up call. The only sustainable future is a renewable one. Time is running out." The WMO report said the ocean warmed significantly faster in the last 20 years. That trend is not expected to end anytime soon and the organization warned the impacts of that change could take centuries or even millennia to reverse.

  • LATEST UPDATES: Two major races still too close to call; some precincts still not reported

    It’s Election Day in Pennsylvania, and voters will decide which candidates will be on the ballot in November.

  • 'The worst trauma I've ever been in:' Bee attack victim speaks out

    Steve Baker, 68, thought he was helping a friend with a landscaping project. He ended up in the emergency room with 300 bee stings.

  • Happy is an Asian elephant. But is she also a person?

    She has four limbs, expressive eyes and likes to stroll through greenery in New York City. Happy, by species, is an Asian elephant. The advocates at the Nonhuman Rights Project say yes: Happy is an autonomous, cognitively complex elephant worthy of the right reserved in law for “a person.”

  • Dog gravely injured after trying to defend owner from mountain lion attack

    Wildlife officers are investigating a reported mountain lion attack in northern California that left a woman's dog fighting for its life after it attempted to defend its owner. The incident took place Monday afternoon near Big Bar, where the woman took her Belgian malinois for a walk on a trail near a picnic area, according to wildlife officers. The reported attack unfolded when the mountain lion swiped at the woman's left shoulder, wounding her and causing her to scream.

  • South Dakota report: Noem's daughter got special treatment

    South Dakota lawmakers on Wednesday unanimously approved a report finding that Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's daughter got preferential treatment while she was applying for a real estate appraiser's license in 2020. The findings of last year's legislative probe, which was conducted by a Republican-controlled Government Operations and Audit Committee, repudiate Noem's insistence that her daughter, Kassidy Peters, didn't receive special treatment with her application. Noem, who is running for reelection and is positioned for a 2024 White House bid, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, despite holding a meeting that included Peters and key decision-makers from the agency that was evaluating her license application just days after the agency moved to deny her the license.

  • Experts warn that drought will impact Northwest this summer

    Drought is expected to impact much of the Pacific Northwest this summer, including areas in eastern Washington.

  • Suicides indicate wave of ‘doomerism’ over escalating climate crisis

    While alarm over wildfires, droughts, flooding and societal unrest is on the rise, not many of us talk about climate angst

  • Why will abortion rights tumble? Because conservatives built a well-oiled machine.

    Roe v. Wade foes have been working toward its overturn for decades. Progressive lawyers must push back and quit pretending Supreme Court is apolitical.

  • Missing hiker found dead in Arizona with his dog by his side, Yavapai sheriff says

    Donald Hayes, 74, contacted local authorities after he got lost on Mingus Mountain on May 13.

  • Politics student, 27, who founded Britain’s first neo-Nazi terrorist group faces jail

    Alex Davies was seen shouting into a megaphone in front of a banner declaring "Hitler was right" in York in 2016.

  • Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

    Ford is asking the owners of 350,000 vehicles in to take them to dealers for repairs in three recalls, including about 39,000 that should be parked outdoors because the engines can catch fire. Ford says in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn't know what's causing fires in some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. Ford has reports of 16 fires under the hood, 14 in rental company vehicles.

  • Gas Prices Hit More Than $5 Per Gallon At Some Philadelphia Gas Stations

    Experts blame the price increase on supply issues, combined with higher demand.

  • With rakes and bulldozers, New Mexico battles 'beast' wildfire

    Raking up dead grass and bulldozing a 20-mile-long fuel break, locals and fire crews in New Mexico on Wednesday fought to stop the devastating march northward of the largest active U.S. wildfire. Under the plume of a blaze that has torched up to 1,500 properties, Christine Gonzalez piled weeds in her wheelbarrow to stop "spot fires" should embers land around her mountain home in Placita, about 40 miles northeast of Santa Fe. "Climate change is very real here," said Gonzalez, 61, a retired budget manager from Los Alamos National Laboratory, as smoke rose thousands of feet above nearby Jicarita Peak.

  • Delphi Killer ‘Staged’ Bodies, May Have Taken ‘Souvenir,’ Cops Say

    FBIDisturbing new details have come to light in the unsolved 2017 killings of two teenage girls found slain along a well-known Indiana hiking trail.The case of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German has baffled investigators and horrified the public ever since their bodies were discovered in Delphi, Indiana, on Feb. 14, 2017, a day after family members sounded the alarm that they’d vanished during a walk.In one of the most bizarre twists in the case, the girls are thought to

  • Documentary to highlight ‘forgotten’ Michigan school massacre

    It has been 95 years since the deadliest school attack in United States history — the Bath school bombing of May 18, 1927.

  • Memorial service planned for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer found dead in her home

    Angela Starnes, who worked with CMPD’s Homicide Unit, died this week. She was 48.

  • 20 years after spate of hospital deaths, ex-worker accused

    In the five months that Jennifer Anne Hall was a respiratory therapist at Hedrick Medical Center, the rural Missouri hospital experienced 18 “code blue” incidents — an alarming increase in sudden cardiac arrest events for a hospital that historically averaged one of them a year, according to a police investigator. Twenty years later, Hall was charged this month with first-degree murder in one of the deaths — that of 75-year-old Fern Franco. Livingston County Prosecuting Attorney Adam Warren, who launched an investigation 10 years ago, said Franco died of lethal doses of succinylcholine — a relaxant that paralyzes the respiratory muscles — and the pain reliever morphine.