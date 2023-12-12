Hiker plunges down wall after rock gives way in Arches National Park, rescuers say

A hiker was climbing down a sandstone wall in Arches National Park when a rock gave way underneath her and sent her plunging down the steep wall, rescuers said.

The 26-year-old’s lower leg was hurt in the Dec. 10 fall on the Devils Garden Primitive Trail, Grand County EMS in Utah said in a Facebook post.

Paramedics partnered with a National Park Service search and rescue team to find her, treat her injuries and carry her more than a mile through the frozen backcountry to an ambulance, rescuers said.

The rescue took almost four hours starting just after 1 p.m., rescuers said. Dramatic photos show a team carrying the injured hiker over the treacherous landscape.

The temperature was 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and shaded areas of the trail were slick with snow and ice, rescuers said. Grand County EMS credited the rescue to the National Park Service’s “in-depth knowledge of the local landscape.”

How to be prepared while hiking

If you’re planning to hike, the National Park Service says there are 10 essentials you should take:

Navigation: Pack a map, compass and a GPS system. Make sure you study your route beforehand and understand how to use the tools.

Sun protection: Sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat can help protect your skin and eyes from UV rays.

Insulation: A jacket, hat, gloves, raincoat and thermal underwear can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.

Illumination: A flashlight, lantern and headlamp can create light if you get stuck in the dark — and don’t forget to pack extra batteries.

First-aid supplies: It’s a good idea to have a first-aid kit on hand while hiking. Check the expiration date on items before you pack them.

Fire: Matches and a lighter can help start fire to act as an emergency signal in times of need.

Repair kit and tools: Duct tape, a knife, screwdriver and scissors can be helpful if items break during your hike or you need assistance.

Nutrition: You should pack an extra day’s worth of food in case something goes wrong. Park officials recommend having “salty and easy to digest snacks.”

Hydration: You should drink water often and before you feel thirsty if you’re hiking in hot weather. Keeping your body hydrated is “of utmost importance,” park officials said.

Emergency shelter: Packing a tent, space blanket, tarp and bivy can help you be prepared if severe weather breaks out or your plan takes a turn.

