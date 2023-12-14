Hiker rescued after falling 1,000 feet from Hawaii trail, surviving for 3 days

34-year-old Ian Snyder was rescued after he fell 1,000 feet from a trail in Hawaii and landed near the base of a waterfall.

A hiker survived after falling 1,000 feet from a trail in Hawaii and managed to stay alive at the base of a waterfall for the next three days until he was rescued.

Ian Snyder, a 34-year-old visitor from California, was hiking the Koolau Summit Trail on the island of Oahu when he fell on Dec. 4. In a news conference to thank his rescuers, Snyder said he survived with only stream water for the next three days.

Hawaii News Now reported that rescuers and his sister were able to pinpoint his location based on video he had posted to social media during the hike.

Honolulu Fire Capt. Adrian Gravalho said in the news conference that when the helicopter crew spotted Snyder, “to our disbelief, he was waving his hands to get our attention."

By the time he was found and airlifted out, Snyder was dehydrated, bruised and had several broken bones, Hawaii News Now reported.

Snyder's fall came after he used Google to map out a route, then made a decision during his hike that took him on a more dangerous path. After his fall, Snyder said during the news conference he now knows he should not hike alone in Hawaii.

