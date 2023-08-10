Hiker sexually assaulted by man impersonating search and rescue official, CO cops say

A hiker was sexually assaulted after accepting a ride from what she thought was a search and rescue official, according to a Colorado sheriff’s office.

The woman was hiking in Boulder County outside Nederland on July 25 when she was approached by a man driving “what she described as a ‘search and rescue’ vehicle,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in an Aug. 10 news release.

The man, whom the woman described as “wearing a green collared shirt styled to look like a search and rescue uniform shirt,” offered to drive her to a nearby trail, deputies said.

While the woman was with the man, deputies said “she was sexually and physically assaulted.”

The woman was able to get away and report the assault to deputies, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they identified William Tidwell, 50, of Northglenn, as a suspect and got a warrant for his arrest.

The Idaho Springs Police Department arrested Tidwell on Aug. 7, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held on a number of charges, including unlawful sexual contact by force, assault and impersonating a public servant.

Deputies said they believe there may be additional victims and asked for anyone with information to contact them at 303-441-3633.

