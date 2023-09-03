Hiker slips and falls off waterfall at Pennsylvania state park, rescuers say

A hiker needed rescue after falling from a waterfall at a Pennsylvania state park, officials told news outlets.

Rescue teams responded to the scene — a section of High Knob Trail, at Worlds End State Park — at about 7 a.m. Sept. 3, officials told NorthCentralPA.com

A woman slipped and plunged down a waterfall, suffering severe head injuries, officials told the newspaper.

Officials said the woman, who was in her early 20s, fell about 50 feet, the Williamsport Sun Gazette reported.

State and local first responders carried out a “very difficult,” hours-long rescue, the Forksville Volunteer Fire Company said in a Facebook post.

Specialized equipment was needed to rescue the hiker because the rugged terrain couldn’t be accessed by ATVs, officials told the Sun Gazette.

Rescuers said the hiker was flown to a hospital by helicopter, the outlets reported.

Worlds End State Park features 780 acres of “rugged natural beauty” amid mountainous landscapes and forested terrain, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The park is roughly 165 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

