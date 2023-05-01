Hiker stumbles upon human remains in forested area in California, cops say

A hiker discovered human remains while walking through a forested area, California authorities said.

The hiker was at Holiday Lane and Rim of the World Highway in Running Springs when they came across a human skeletal remains and called police at about 8:05 p.m. on April 28, according to a news release by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies came to the scene, along with detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division, the release said.

After investigating, authorities determined the “skeletal remains appeared to be in an advanced stage of decomposition,” according to the release.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death, deputies said.

As this is an ongoing investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 909-890-4904.

Running Springs is about 80 miles northeast of Los Angeles. The mountain town is in the San Bernardino National Forest.

